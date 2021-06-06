Vacation Bible School Scheduled At Many Area Churches
June 6, 2021
Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition for many area children that is returning this year. Here is a list of upcoming VBS events in the North Escambia area. To add a VBS to this list and our Events Page, email news@northescambia.com.
Walnut Hill Baptist Church VBS
Walnut Hill Baptist Church will hold a “Rocky Railway” Vacation Bible School June 6-11 from 6:00 until 8:30 p.m.for ages pre-K through fifth grade. Family Night will be Friday night.
Atmore First Assembly of God VBS
Atmore First Assembly of God Church will hold a “Rocky Railway” Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 8:00 until 11:30 a.m. for ages three through sixth grade.
Southern Harbor Mennonite VBS
Southern Harbor Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School will be June 9-18 from 6:00 until 8:30 p.m. for children ages five years to ninth grade, 6211 West Highway 4.
Little Escambia Baptist VBS
Little Escambia Baptist Church will hold a “Rocky Railway” Vacation Bible School June 14-18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon for ages four through sixth grade. Register at vbspro.events/p/lebc2021
First Baptist Church of Cantonment VBS
First Baptist Church of Cantonment Vacation Bible School “Totally 80’s” Vacation Bible School will be June 21-25 from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be classes for all ages, including parents. There will also be a class for special needs students. Register at https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/
Heritage Baptist Church VBS
Heritage Baptist Church will hold “Treasured” Vacation Bible School June 27- July 1 from 6-8 p.m. at 3065 Highway 297A in Cantonment. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/a74a20
Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church VBS
Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will host VBS this year July 11-16 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a light snack provided each night. On Thursday evening, July 15 VBS will be held at the Nadiine McCaw Park on Highway 29 in Century. Ray’s Chapel is located at 170 Bogia Road in McDavid.
Gonzalez United Methodist VBS
Gonzalez United Methodist will hold “Destination Dig” Vacation BIble School July 12-16 from 6-8 p.m. nightly. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/ece863
Faith Bible Baptist Church VBS
Faith Bible Baptist Church at 5801 North Century Blvd. will hold “Faith Factory” Vacation Bible School June 12-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. For info or bus transportation, call (850) 256-5483.
Poplar Dell Baptist Church VBS
Vacation Bible School “Destination Dig” will be held at Poplar Dell Baptist Church on Hwy 4A in Century Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. nightly. Supper will be provided each night.
Jay First Baptist Church
Concrete & Cranes – Build your faith on Jesus!
June 21-25, 9:00-12:00
For Rising K’garten – 6th Graders
Free, Lunch included
Call 850-207-1660 for information and to preregister.
Wallace Baptist Church
2877 Wallace Rd
Brewton, AL 36426
June 7-11
6-8 PM
All ages welcome
A full meal will be served nightly