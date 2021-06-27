Two Injured In Highway 29 Hit And Run Crash; FHP Seeks Driver

Two people were injured in a hit an run crash Saturday morning on Highway 29.

They were northbound on Highway 29 just south of Kingsfield Road when they were struck by a van, possible a maroon Chevrolet Express conversion van, according to witnesses.

At last report, the Florida Highway Patrol was still searching for the hit and run driver.

Anyone that may have information on the hit and run crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or (850) 484-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.