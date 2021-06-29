Teen Shot During Cantonment Care Theft Facing Charges; Homeowner Won’t Be Charged

A 15-year old shot by a homeowner while allegedly stealing a car from a Cantonment neighborhood early Sunday is now facing several charges, while the homeowner will not face any charges.

A’kobie Gregory Fountain was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle in connection with the incident in the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive.

The owner of the vehicle told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was alerted by his video surveillance system about the theft. The victim armed himself with a firearm and ran toward his vehicle with Fountain inside. The victim pointed his gun and demanded Fountain exit the ca.

Fountain got out of the vehicle and tackled the victim to the ground, according to investigators. The victim then fired his weapon several times at Fountain, but was unsure at the time if he struck the suspect. Fountain ran from the scene.

ECSO deputies arrived at the home and began searching for Fountain. Lt. Stephen Hall heard screaming from a wooded area and located Fountain, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also located two stolen guns taken from previous car burglaries.

Fountain was taken to a hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen. Once he was released from the hospital he was arrested.

“We encourage people to lock their doors, but just because a car is left unlocked does not give anyone the right to take it. A criminal broke into his car. A criminal stole his car. A criminal physically attacked him. A criminal got shot. We have no intention of charging the homeowner,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons.

The ECSO is still looking for two other suspects in this incident. Anyone with information about their identities or locations is to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.