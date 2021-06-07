Tate High Class Of 2021 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List)
June 7, 2021
The nearly 500 members of the Tate High School Class of 2021 graduated Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian Katelyn Loudon achieved the highest GPA in the school’s history with a final GPA of 5.725, and co-salutatorians Maggie Brown and Michael Dixon tied to the exact decimal GPA of 5.55. The top 20 graduates all had a GPA over 5.0, and 27% of the class graduated with summa cum laude honors with a GPA greater than 4.0.
“God has given a joy that nothing can take away,” Valedictorian Katelyn Loudon said. “I verily believe that if you take ahold of the joy of the Lord and hold it your heart that life my get difficult, but you can find strength and encouragement in Him.”
“I am so excited to see what the future holds for each of you and the accomplished things that you will do,” Loudon told her fellow classmates. “Wherever life takes you, I pray you will be successful, and I will be cheering you on in whatever awaits in the future. You are all phenomenal, and I am so incredibly proud to call you my class. Go on and do great things, and if you every need any encouragement, remember there are people that care about you and wish you the best in the world. I bless you all in Jesus name. Good luck.”
Co-valedictorian Michael Dixon reflected on the struggles of the Class of 2021.
“We battled, we’ve struggled, we have triumphed, and we’ve earned the celebration that we have today. This is our day, and we all deserve this celebration, this day to rejoice in the product of our hard work,” Dixon said.
“Whatever you choose to do in your post-high school life, know that every lesson learned and every challenge overcome has prepared us for the new battles that we face as we go forward,” said Co-valedictorian Maggie Brown. “It our job to persevere through these obstacles so that we can each have our own little happily ever after.”
A moment of silence was held for class member Sean Banks, who passed away in a wreck at age 15 during his sophomore year.
Here is the complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2021.
Honors graduates are noted as follows:
* With Honors
** With High Honors
**** With Highest Honors
Tristan Lee Abshire
Courtney Ryan Adams ****
Ronald Grant Adams
Laura Elizabeth Alexander ****
Ashtyn Allen ****
Winfred Anthony Allgyer *
Amaya Yvonne Allison
Landry Caleb Amos
Abigail Taylor Anders
Morgan Kelly Anderson ****
Sydney-Paige Juliette Andrulot
Jace William Anthony
Calen Jacob Arnevik ****
Logan Kaspar Arnold
Jaylyn Zhyer Avant
Alexander Nicholas Ayala **
Nathan Balaban Bailey ****
Alonah Brianne Baird
Bryson Alexander Baird
William Theodore Baker
Caleb Ellis Banks
Wesley Keith Bass
Brandon Thomas Bates ****
Cristian Alexander Bates ****
Dillon Andrew Baxter
Brody Allen Beal
Taijah Zanai Beasley
Lindsey Madison Beck
Tristin Saige Bedsole ****
William Douglas Beggs
Madison Danielle Behrends ****
Logan Ray Bell
Janiya Nicole Belyeu *
Laura Conley Benauer
Kayla Michele Bennett
Maxim Benjamin Berke
Ahmad El Bey *
Bobby Ray Black
Ja’terrius Le’quenton Blackmon
Kendall Jordyn Blackmon ****
Devin Allan Blanchard
Laticia Nicole Blanton
Savanna Leigh Blanton *
Alyssa Lynn Booska *
Dalton Layne Bowen
Tramarcus John Boyd **
Micheala Sasha Bragg *
Abigail J Brazwell
Aubrey Renee Brewer ****
Tayler Lynn Bridges ****
Kalynn Grace Brigham ****
Micah Thomas Brojanac
Amaya Marj’ae Brown
Maggie Ruth Brown ****
Mia M Brown ****
Nicholas Edward Brown
Devin Lee Bryant ****
Skyler Chase Bryant **
Abbie Elizabeth Burks ****
Maggie Grace Busbee ****
Christopher Douglas Butemeyer
Tristan Bret Butemeyer
Jainay Iyanne Butler
Khalia Kn’cole Bynum
Zayn Kennedy Cage
Daniel Hunter Cain
Elijah Brett Cain
James Cole Caldwell
Devin Rakel Campbell
Evelyn Faith Campbell ****
Deitrick L Cannon
Bryson Lane Caro
Courtney Lynn Carter
Peyton Edward Caslow
Rio Jeremiah Orila Castillo
Kathryn Alta Chaapel *
Sonyae Diavion Chambers
Jackson Cecil Chatwood ****
Jacob Lawson Chatwood ****
Adriana Jolee Chavez
Jonathan Evan Chisolm ****
Te’a Brianne Clark **
Brenden Scott Clay
Madison Anna Clay **
Preston Mitchell Coleman **
Jason Lane Comalander
Mackenzie Jae Como *
Jessica Jean Conti ****
Jaylen Tre’velle Cook
Nina Christine Coolidge
Kailanie Mialie Cotton *
Isaac Amadeus Cox
Korben Dean Creel
Brandon Connor Crisco ****
Jasmine Angelina Crossley
Prosser Todd Crow ****
Carson John Culbertson
Chanler Michael Curl
Nathan Edward Danforth **
Joshua Lawrence Daniels
Ines Dasilva ****
Taniyaja Princess Davenport-Dukes
Nicholas James David
Tanner Lee Davidson
Dahlia Ariana Davis
Kaitlyn Michelle Davis
Olivia Marie Davis ****
Dylan Matthew Daw
Haleigh Isabelle Dean ****
Brianna Marie Deason ****
Marybeth Thalia Debord **
Carson Carlo Deferrari *
Ernesto Del Sol
Michael Robert Dixon ****
Maddison D’Rea Dorion ****
Paige Maddison Douglas *
Haleigh Victoria Dove ****
Karah Leigh Durio **
Zamir Ameen Dyer
Ashley Breann Early
William Allen Early ****
Logan Connor Edmondson
Cody Matthew Edwards
Hailey Grace Edwards
Jalani Alia El-Amin
De’asia Marie English
Devin William English **
Tamirica Monique Epting ****
Lacey Renae Evans *
Shia JaMarques Evans
Brett Michael Faison
Julia Rachel Farina ****
Taylor William Faurie
Zoey Erin Fechter *
Benjamin Frank Feliciano Rodriguez ****
Elizabeth Grace Ferris
Jackson Thomas Finley *
Justin William Flannigan
Isabella LaNae Floyd
Rian Paige Floyd **
Brianna Alexis Folmar **
Nolan Theodore Forney
Kenzie Ann Forsyth
Grant Steven Foss ****
Dylan Chess Foster
Michael Laquan Fountain *
Anabelle Elaine Franklin *
Lauren Aaliyah Freeman
Jonathan David French ****
Taylor Nicole French ****
Austin Tyler Fridie
Naomi Michelle Friedl
Clayton Nathaniel Fritsch
Farrah Anniston Fromm ****
Jadon Daniel Fryman **
Angel Nichol Gaines
Jaqueline Michelle Gaines
Brentley Marie Garrett ****
Jaysen Charlie Garske *
Gabriel Scott Gaulden ****
Kaydaice Foy Gay
Aaron Dayle Geinert *
Isabella Savoy Ghiorso
Breanna Leigh Giannotti *
Elijah Emanuel Gibbs *
Jillian Tyne Gibson
Bryce James Gilmore ****
Dylan Thomas Godwin ****
Catherine Ann Gomes
Amaya Isabella Gomez *
Kiera Jolie Goodyear ****
Charles Carlton Gordon **
Jayson Alexander Goude
Alexander Bryce Grace ****
Alyssa Nicole Gray ****
Taylor Marie Greene
Jacob Heath Greeson ****
Tristian Henry Griffin
Jocelyn Elizabeth Grzywa
Samantha Ashley Guerrier ****
Alexis Paige Guillory
Damen Oz Hadder
James Timothy Hadder
Savannah Julia Hale
Jamie Lynn Haley *
Hannah Michelle Halfacre
Jayden Hall
Ta’Nahijah LaMia Hampton
Seydou Mounir Hanne **
Sadie Isabelle Hardy ****
Richard Alan Harrah *
Donald Ray Harris
Judith Lynn Harris
Maddison Elizabeth Harte ****
Chandler Gray Hastings ****
Kristen Danielle Hawkins
Peyton Elise Hedgepeth ****
Hagyn Leigh Helton **
Kelsey Brianne Hemmerle
Aarion Jabari Henderson
Emmi Danelle Henderson ****
Evan Michael Hered **
Skylar Allen Hester
Jenna Rose Bauer Hillman **
Freedom Lynn Hinkson
Madison Grace Holland ****
Samantha Cheyenne Hopkins *
Janaiya Latifa Hudson
Jane Lynn Hudson ****
Armonie Michele Hughes Nettles ****
Alexis Marie Hurd *
Jacob Ryan Hutto ****
Tyler Orion Isaak **
Dannica Jane Jablonski
Christian Reyse Jacobs *
Owen Kolts Jacobs *
Allison Taylor James ****
Jordan Tyler Jarman ****
Allison Suzanne Jefferis ****
Andrea Renee’ Jenkins
Bailey Nicole Jenkins ****
Joanna Jiang ****
Michael Johns *
Brooklyn Harley Johnson ****
Emily Rene’ Johnson ****
Jasper Quentin Johnson
Jonas Andrew Johnson *
Adalynn Lena Joiner ****
Davia Chanel Jones
Desiree Nicole Jones
Hunter Wade Jones
Aundrea Dominque Jordan
Devynn Cheyanne Jordan
Reese Lindsey Jordan ****
Halle Olivia Joyner ****
Bristol Denae Kelley ****
Thomas Wyatt Kemp
Corbyn Patrick King ****
Rayni LaRae Kirklin
Brandon Miguel Knieja *
David Anthony Kretzer ****
Brody Oliver Kuehn ****
Amahnyah-Dion Alexandra Nicole Lashley **
Morgan Leighann Lassiter **
Christopher Jacob LeDuc ****
Adam Cooper Lee ****
Jaylen Amariae’ Lee
Garrett Lee Leggett
Ta’niya Ashuna Lewis
Taylor Lee Lewis
Zakry Joseph Licastro
Shelby Nicole Lollie *
Katelyn Michelle Loudon ****
Nevaeh Martina Lowery
Medricks Jay Regala Lozano
Matthew William Luebke ****
Juan Lugo
Brandi Marie Lurie
Makayla Denise Mackin ****
Raegan Brooke Maddax
Oceanna Victoria Madison
Christopher Russell Malena
Madison Nicole Mann
Kallan Laurel Martin
Sydney Arin Martin *
Brooke Nicole Martinez
Madelyne Julia Massey
Branden Scott Massie
Myka Chrishelle Massie
Janiya Latrese Mathis
Tylen Avery Mayes
Haley Marie Rose Mazzanoble
Destany Marie McArthur
Molly Ann McArthur **
Jacob Judson McBride **
Phillip Jerome McDaniel
Bryant Manning McDonald *
Jonathon Brett McGallagher
Gabriel Maximus McKinley
Ty O’Neal McLean
Emily Elizabeth McNair ****
Ethan Conner McNair **
Connor Michael McQuaid
Stefani Eve McVay
Destiny Meister
Kobi Seth Menser ****
Ashton Nicole Meredith **
Ethan Daniel Middleton ****
Eva Marie Miller ****
Kaden Thomas Miller
Amanda Paige Mills ****
Crystal Marie Mills ****
Kasen Lane Millwood
Mia Victoria Morehouse ****
Lindsey Carole Morris ****
Cody Brandon Moyers
Ashton Evans Mulwee
Joshua Allen Murphy
Aaron Stephen Neshem ****
Ashlyn Michelle Nesmith ****
Tarrance Corneil Nichols
Alexander Joseph Nicholson
Zackary Thomas Nickell
T’kyia Nahkeria Nickerson
Madison Emilee Noble *
Preston Michael Nolan
Harlie Elizabeth Odom *
Dylan Heath Oestricher
Jaeden Ojeda
Annarose Marie Oliver
Nathan Wilson O’Neal **
Sean Walden O’Neil
Spencer Ryan Orem
Christopher L O’Steen
Jayden Albert Owens
Neyssa Marie Parker
Kellie Savanha Parsons **
Shaylee Ann Patroni *
Erykah Nicole Payne *
Elan Nolan Petuchov
Tucker Wayne Philley ****
Delarian Boyetta Pogue *
Alana Lyn Polk **
Joshua Michael Pollock *
Alyssa Morgan Pope ****
Derek Wyatt Porsche
Maliya Mae Porter *
Kameron Alan Poston
Jesse Trenten Powell
Gabriella Monique Poyser **
Joseph Alossandro Pusateri ****
Jeffery Aaron Randolph
Faith Alexa Ranes
Blake Dylan Rasmussen
Timothy Tyrin Rease
Michaela Nicole Redfearn
Abigail Grace Redman ****
Kayla Jaye Reeves *
Macey Nicole Rendell **
Kira Noel Repine *
Carnell Duante Richard
Da’Sire Briana Richardson ****
Lacey Ann Riebe
Hailey Alivia Riggan
Kimberly Nicole Ring
Rebecca Rios
Ainsley Alaire Roberts ****
Cameron William Roberts
Titanyia Tranese Robertson
Christopher Andrew Roemer ****
Hailey Josephine Roller *
Liliana Ruth Rollins ****
Kharma Jayde Romano-Cantara
Jade Alexandria Ronca ****
Caden Markus Ronnlof
Paige Marie Ross ****
Tanner George Rouchon *
D’mari Allen Rowland
Timothy Peter Rudkovskiy
Ana Josephine Sanchez-Morales ****
Connor Thomas Sanders ****
Sophia Elizabeth Sarikaya ****
Staci Marie Saucier ****
Malaycia D’Cota Ang Savage
Edward August Scheper
Shaun William Schiewe **
Jessica Rose Schimmel
Christopher Cole Schoelzel
Ayden McCoy-Kenn Schrader ****
Layah Denae Seals ****
John Thomas Semple ****
Brandon Christopher Serwack
Alyssa Mackenzie Settle
Haley Elise Shaw *
Caleb Everett Shelby *
Jacob Jordan Shell **
Stephen Dylan Shelton
Tara Nichole Shoemaker
Payten Jade Showalter
Jacori Treyvione Simpkins
Brynlee Faith Skelton
Haleigh Nicole Sluder ****
Alissa Ann Smith *
Jihra Leann Smith
Jonah Daequan Smith *
Kourtney Danielle Smith
Peri Alane Joy Smith
Rylie Marie Smith
Titus Marcell Smith
Jade Smithson
Nathan Allen Snyder
Madison Brooke Solliday *
Tyler Lawrence Sominski *
Sterling Isaac Soucie
Seth Anthony Spaargaren
Linzy Eleanor Spence
Kiona Christine Spinner
Zachary Tyler Stanton
Jannon Lowe Starratt **
Jonathan Dalton Steele ****
Joseph Virginia Steen **
Chance Gunter Stephens *
Averie McKenzie Stimmell ****
David Henry Stinnett *
Sidney Claire Stojak ****
Ashley Tera Strength *
Caleb DuWayne Strickland
Natalee Ann Stuart ****
Mason Randy Sullivan
Beverly Madison Summerford
Briana Denae Summerlin *
Devine David Sutton
Jillian Ann Suveges
Reese Elizabeth Swanson ****
Tyler Reid Swauger
Gavan Asher Talpas
Angelena Marie Tamoria ****
Jack Elliot Tanner
Caleb David Teachey
Isiah Osiris Theus
Brandon Caleb Thompson
Raven Taylor Thompson
Anthony Scott Thorn
Ethan Riley Thorne
Hannah Elizabeth Thorne ****
Chase Russell Throckmorton
Ciara Kathleen Toole
Lauren Danielle Torrez ****
Tristian Cade Townes
Phuong Nhu Tran ****
Tatyana Samantha Tucker ****
Patricia Rachel Tunstall **
Teaun Stephanie Turner ****
Maxwell Stone Tyms ****
Logan Ryan Tyree *
Colten Lachota Vance
Kevin Thomas Vannice ****
Nathaniel Garrett Vaughn
Logan Jean Vessey ****
Marcus Dion Virgin
Quang Tam Vo ****
Haley Grace Vranich ****
Benjamin Thomas Walker
Jasmin Sally Ann Walker
Joshua S Walling
Nicholas Chase Walsh ****
Gwenivier Elise Ward ****
Loryn Elizabeth Ward ****
Tryston Seanderrick Warren
Morgan Marie Warrington ****
Blakely Morgan Wartman *
Brelynn Skye Wartman
Dylan Matthew Watson
Liliana Nicole Watson ****
Savell Quentin Watson
Caleb Lee Weinman *
Andrew Weller
Abigail Breanne West ****
Devin W West-Copeland
Trevor John Westerfield
Jacob David Whetsel
Joshua Philip Whetsel **
Carlos Lenard White
Christopher James White
Chanell Damoni Whiting
Chesney Walton Whitson
Jadon Jakim Wiley
Jordan Reysean Williams
Margaret Sue Williams ****
Riley Danyel Williamson
Gracie Nicole Willis *
Charlie Devon Wine ****
Elise Nichole Winters ****
Tucker Joshua Wiseman
Mary Patricia Wissing
Destiny Veneece Wolfe *
Cameron Faith Wolfenden
Madison Lynn Wood
Adam Scott Wooten **
Ariyana Nichole Wyatt *
Abigail McKenzie Wynne ****
Emma Jean Wynne
Logan Thomas Young ****
Nicholas Peter Young
Shadonavon Markell Wanya Young
Dakota Ethan Zellers
