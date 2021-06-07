Tate High Class Of 2021 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List)

The nearly 500 members of the Tate High School Class of 2021 graduated Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian Katelyn Loudon achieved the highest GPA in the school’s history with a final GPA of 5.725, and co-salutatorians Maggie Brown and Michael Dixon tied to the exact decimal GPA of 5.55. The top 20 graduates all had a GPA over 5.0, and 27% of the class graduated with summa cum laude honors with a GPA greater than 4.0.

“God has given a joy that nothing can take away,” Valedictorian Katelyn Loudon said. “I verily believe that if you take ahold of the joy of the Lord and hold it your heart that life my get difficult, but you can find strength and encouragement in Him.”

“I am so excited to see what the future holds for each of you and the accomplished things that you will do,” Loudon told her fellow classmates. “Wherever life takes you, I pray you will be successful, and I will be cheering you on in whatever awaits in the future. You are all phenomenal, and I am so incredibly proud to call you my class. Go on and do great things, and if you every need any encouragement, remember there are people that care about you and wish you the best in the world. I bless you all in Jesus name. Good luck.”

Co-valedictorian Michael Dixon reflected on the struggles of the Class of 2021.

“We battled, we’ve struggled, we have triumphed, and we’ve earned the celebration that we have today. This is our day, and we all deserve this celebration, this day to rejoice in the product of our hard work,” Dixon said.

“Whatever you choose to do in your post-high school life, know that every lesson learned and every challenge overcome has prepared us for the new battles that we face as we go forward,” said Co-valedictorian Maggie Brown. “It our job to persevere through these obstacles so that we can each have our own little happily ever after.”

A moment of silence was held for class member Sean Banks, who passed away in a wreck at age 15 during his sophomore year.

Here is the complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2021.

Honors graduates are noted as follows:

* With Honors

** With High Honors

**** With Highest Honors

Tristan Lee Abshire

Courtney Ryan Adams ****

Ronald Grant Adams

Laura Elizabeth Alexander ****

Ashtyn Allen ****

Winfred Anthony Allgyer *

Amaya Yvonne Allison

Landry Caleb Amos

Abigail Taylor Anders

Morgan Kelly Anderson ****

Sydney-Paige Juliette Andrulot

Jace William Anthony

Calen Jacob Arnevik ****

Logan Kaspar Arnold

Jaylyn Zhyer Avant

Alexander Nicholas Ayala **

Nathan Balaban Bailey ****

Alonah Brianne Baird

Bryson Alexander Baird

William Theodore Baker

Caleb Ellis Banks

Wesley Keith Bass

Brandon Thomas Bates ****

Cristian Alexander Bates ****

Dillon Andrew Baxter

Brody Allen Beal

Taijah Zanai Beasley

Lindsey Madison Beck

Tristin Saige Bedsole ****

William Douglas Beggs

Madison Danielle Behrends ****

Logan Ray Bell

Janiya Nicole Belyeu *

Laura Conley Benauer

Kayla Michele Bennett

Maxim Benjamin Berke

Ahmad El Bey *

Bobby Ray Black

Ja’terrius Le’quenton Blackmon

Kendall Jordyn Blackmon ****

Devin Allan Blanchard

Laticia Nicole Blanton

Savanna Leigh Blanton *

Alyssa Lynn Booska *

Dalton Layne Bowen

Tramarcus John Boyd **

Micheala Sasha Bragg *

Abigail J Brazwell

Aubrey Renee Brewer ****

Tayler Lynn Bridges ****

Kalynn Grace Brigham ****

Micah Thomas Brojanac

Amaya Marj’ae Brown

Maggie Ruth Brown ****

Mia M Brown ****

Nicholas Edward Brown

Devin Lee Bryant ****

Skyler Chase Bryant **

Abbie Elizabeth Burks ****

Maggie Grace Busbee ****

Christopher Douglas Butemeyer

Tristan Bret Butemeyer

Jainay Iyanne Butler

Khalia Kn’cole Bynum

Zayn Kennedy Cage

Daniel Hunter Cain

Elijah Brett Cain

James Cole Caldwell

Devin Rakel Campbell

Evelyn Faith Campbell ****

Deitrick L Cannon

Bryson Lane Caro

Courtney Lynn Carter

Peyton Edward Caslow

Rio Jeremiah Orila Castillo

Kathryn Alta Chaapel *

Sonyae Diavion Chambers

Jackson Cecil Chatwood ****

Jacob Lawson Chatwood ****

Adriana Jolee Chavez

Jonathan Evan Chisolm ****

Te’a Brianne Clark **

Brenden Scott Clay

Madison Anna Clay **

Preston Mitchell Coleman **

Jason Lane Comalander

Mackenzie Jae Como *

Jessica Jean Conti ****

Jaylen Tre’velle Cook

Nina Christine Coolidge

Kailanie Mialie Cotton *

Isaac Amadeus Cox

Korben Dean Creel

Brandon Connor Crisco ****

Jasmine Angelina Crossley

Prosser Todd Crow ****

Carson John Culbertson

Chanler Michael Curl

Nathan Edward Danforth **

Joshua Lawrence Daniels

Ines Dasilva ****

Taniyaja Princess Davenport-Dukes

Nicholas James David

Tanner Lee Davidson

Dahlia Ariana Davis

Kaitlyn Michelle Davis

Olivia Marie Davis ****

Dylan Matthew Daw

Haleigh Isabelle Dean ****

Brianna Marie Deason ****

Marybeth Thalia Debord **

Carson Carlo Deferrari *

Ernesto Del Sol

Michael Robert Dixon ****

Maddison D’Rea Dorion ****

Paige Maddison Douglas *

Haleigh Victoria Dove ****

Karah Leigh Durio **

Zamir Ameen Dyer

Ashley Breann Early

William Allen Early ****

Logan Connor Edmondson

Cody Matthew Edwards

Hailey Grace Edwards

Jalani Alia El-Amin

De’asia Marie English

Devin William English **

Tamirica Monique Epting ****

Lacey Renae Evans *

Shia JaMarques Evans

Brett Michael Faison

Julia Rachel Farina ****

Taylor William Faurie

Zoey Erin Fechter *

Benjamin Frank Feliciano Rodriguez ****

Elizabeth Grace Ferris

Jackson Thomas Finley *

Justin William Flannigan

Isabella LaNae Floyd

Rian Paige Floyd **

Brianna Alexis Folmar **

Nolan Theodore Forney

Kenzie Ann Forsyth

Grant Steven Foss ****

Dylan Chess Foster

Michael Laquan Fountain *

Anabelle Elaine Franklin *

Lauren Aaliyah Freeman

Jonathan David French ****

Taylor Nicole French ****

Austin Tyler Fridie

Naomi Michelle Friedl

Clayton Nathaniel Fritsch

Farrah Anniston Fromm ****

Jadon Daniel Fryman **

Angel Nichol Gaines

Jaqueline Michelle Gaines

Brentley Marie Garrett ****

Jaysen Charlie Garske *

Gabriel Scott Gaulden ****

Kaydaice Foy Gay

Aaron Dayle Geinert *

Isabella Savoy Ghiorso

Breanna Leigh Giannotti *

Elijah Emanuel Gibbs *

Jillian Tyne Gibson

Bryce James Gilmore ****

Dylan Thomas Godwin ****

Catherine Ann Gomes

Amaya Isabella Gomez *

Kiera Jolie Goodyear ****

Charles Carlton Gordon **

Jayson Alexander Goude

Alexander Bryce Grace ****

Alyssa Nicole Gray ****

Taylor Marie Greene

Jacob Heath Greeson ****

Tristian Henry Griffin

Jocelyn Elizabeth Grzywa

Samantha Ashley Guerrier ****

Alexis Paige Guillory

Damen Oz Hadder

James Timothy Hadder

Savannah Julia Hale

Jamie Lynn Haley *

Hannah Michelle Halfacre

Jayden Hall

Ta’Nahijah LaMia Hampton

Seydou Mounir Hanne **

Sadie Isabelle Hardy ****

Richard Alan Harrah *

Donald Ray Harris

Judith Lynn Harris

Maddison Elizabeth Harte ****

Chandler Gray Hastings ****

Kristen Danielle Hawkins

Peyton Elise Hedgepeth ****

Hagyn Leigh Helton **

Kelsey Brianne Hemmerle

Aarion Jabari Henderson

Emmi Danelle Henderson ****

Evan Michael Hered **

Skylar Allen Hester

Jenna Rose Bauer Hillman **

Freedom Lynn Hinkson

Madison Grace Holland ****

Samantha Cheyenne Hopkins *

Janaiya Latifa Hudson

Jane Lynn Hudson ****

Armonie Michele Hughes Nettles ****

Alexis Marie Hurd *

Jacob Ryan Hutto ****

Tyler Orion Isaak **

Dannica Jane Jablonski

Christian Reyse Jacobs *

Owen Kolts Jacobs *

Allison Taylor James ****

Jordan Tyler Jarman ****

Allison Suzanne Jefferis ****

Andrea Renee’ Jenkins

Bailey Nicole Jenkins ****

Joanna Jiang ****

Michael Johns *

Brooklyn Harley Johnson ****

Emily Rene’ Johnson ****

Jasper Quentin Johnson

Jonas Andrew Johnson *

Adalynn Lena Joiner ****

Davia Chanel Jones

Desiree Nicole Jones

Hunter Wade Jones

Aundrea Dominque Jordan

Devynn Cheyanne Jordan

Reese Lindsey Jordan ****

Halle Olivia Joyner ****

Bristol Denae Kelley ****

Thomas Wyatt Kemp

Corbyn Patrick King ****

Rayni LaRae Kirklin

Brandon Miguel Knieja *

David Anthony Kretzer ****

Brody Oliver Kuehn ****

Amahnyah-Dion Alexandra Nicole Lashley **

Morgan Leighann Lassiter **

Christopher Jacob LeDuc ****

Adam Cooper Lee ****

Jaylen Amariae’ Lee

Garrett Lee Leggett

Ta’niya Ashuna Lewis

Taylor Lee Lewis

Zakry Joseph Licastro

Shelby Nicole Lollie *

Katelyn Michelle Loudon ****

Nevaeh Martina Lowery

Medricks Jay Regala Lozano

Matthew William Luebke ****

Juan Lugo

Brandi Marie Lurie

Makayla Denise Mackin ****

Raegan Brooke Maddax

Oceanna Victoria Madison

Christopher Russell Malena

Madison Nicole Mann

Kallan Laurel Martin

Sydney Arin Martin *

Brooke Nicole Martinez

Madelyne Julia Massey

Branden Scott Massie

Myka Chrishelle Massie

Janiya Latrese Mathis

Tylen Avery Mayes

Haley Marie Rose Mazzanoble

Destany Marie McArthur

Molly Ann McArthur **

Jacob Judson McBride **

Phillip Jerome McDaniel

Bryant Manning McDonald *

Jonathon Brett McGallagher

Gabriel Maximus McKinley

Ty O’Neal McLean

Emily Elizabeth McNair ****

Ethan Conner McNair **

Connor Michael McQuaid

Stefani Eve McVay

Destiny Meister

Kobi Seth Menser ****

Ashton Nicole Meredith **

Ethan Daniel Middleton ****

Eva Marie Miller ****

Kaden Thomas Miller

Amanda Paige Mills ****

Crystal Marie Mills ****

Kasen Lane Millwood

Mia Victoria Morehouse ****

Lindsey Carole Morris ****

Cody Brandon Moyers

Ashton Evans Mulwee

Joshua Allen Murphy

Aaron Stephen Neshem ****

Ashlyn Michelle Nesmith ****

Tarrance Corneil Nichols

Alexander Joseph Nicholson

Zackary Thomas Nickell

T’kyia Nahkeria Nickerson

Madison Emilee Noble *

Preston Michael Nolan

Harlie Elizabeth Odom *

Dylan Heath Oestricher

Jaeden Ojeda

Annarose Marie Oliver

Nathan Wilson O’Neal **

Sean Walden O’Neil

Spencer Ryan Orem

Christopher L O’Steen

Jayden Albert Owens

Neyssa Marie Parker

Kellie Savanha Parsons **

Shaylee Ann Patroni *

Erykah Nicole Payne *

Elan Nolan Petuchov

Tucker Wayne Philley ****

Delarian Boyetta Pogue *

Alana Lyn Polk **

Joshua Michael Pollock *

Alyssa Morgan Pope ****

Derek Wyatt Porsche

Maliya Mae Porter *

Kameron Alan Poston

Jesse Trenten Powell

Gabriella Monique Poyser **

Joseph Alossandro Pusateri ****

Jeffery Aaron Randolph

Faith Alexa Ranes

Blake Dylan Rasmussen

Timothy Tyrin Rease

Michaela Nicole Redfearn

Abigail Grace Redman ****

Kayla Jaye Reeves *

Macey Nicole Rendell **

Kira Noel Repine *

Carnell Duante Richard

Da’Sire Briana Richardson ****

Lacey Ann Riebe

Hailey Alivia Riggan

Kimberly Nicole Ring

Rebecca Rios

Ainsley Alaire Roberts ****

Cameron William Roberts

Titanyia Tranese Robertson

Christopher Andrew Roemer ****

Hailey Josephine Roller *

Liliana Ruth Rollins ****

Kharma Jayde Romano-Cantara

Jade Alexandria Ronca ****

Caden Markus Ronnlof

Paige Marie Ross ****

Tanner George Rouchon *

D’mari Allen Rowland

Timothy Peter Rudkovskiy

Ana Josephine Sanchez-Morales ****

Connor Thomas Sanders ****

Sophia Elizabeth Sarikaya ****

Staci Marie Saucier ****

Malaycia D’Cota Ang Savage

Edward August Scheper

Shaun William Schiewe **

Jessica Rose Schimmel

Christopher Cole Schoelzel

Ayden McCoy-Kenn Schrader ****

Layah Denae Seals ****

John Thomas Semple ****

Brandon Christopher Serwack

Alyssa Mackenzie Settle

Haley Elise Shaw *

Caleb Everett Shelby *

Jacob Jordan Shell **

Stephen Dylan Shelton

Tara Nichole Shoemaker

Payten Jade Showalter

Jacori Treyvione Simpkins

Brynlee Faith Skelton

Haleigh Nicole Sluder ****

Alissa Ann Smith *

Jihra Leann Smith

Jonah Daequan Smith *

Kourtney Danielle Smith

Peri Alane Joy Smith

Rylie Marie Smith

Titus Marcell Smith

Jade Smithson

Nathan Allen Snyder

Madison Brooke Solliday *

Tyler Lawrence Sominski *

Sterling Isaac Soucie

Seth Anthony Spaargaren

Linzy Eleanor Spence

Kiona Christine Spinner

Zachary Tyler Stanton

Jannon Lowe Starratt **

Jonathan Dalton Steele ****

Joseph Virginia Steen **

Chance Gunter Stephens *

Averie McKenzie Stimmell ****

David Henry Stinnett *

Sidney Claire Stojak ****

Ashley Tera Strength *

Caleb DuWayne Strickland

Natalee Ann Stuart ****

Mason Randy Sullivan

Beverly Madison Summerford

Briana Denae Summerlin *

Devine David Sutton

Jillian Ann Suveges

Reese Elizabeth Swanson ****

Tyler Reid Swauger

Gavan Asher Talpas

Angelena Marie Tamoria ****

Jack Elliot Tanner

Caleb David Teachey

Isiah Osiris Theus

Brandon Caleb Thompson

Raven Taylor Thompson

Anthony Scott Thorn

Ethan Riley Thorne

Hannah Elizabeth Thorne ****

Chase Russell Throckmorton

Ciara Kathleen Toole

Lauren Danielle Torrez ****

Tristian Cade Townes

Phuong Nhu Tran ****

Tatyana Samantha Tucker ****

Patricia Rachel Tunstall **

Teaun Stephanie Turner ****

Maxwell Stone Tyms ****

Logan Ryan Tyree *

Colten Lachota Vance

Kevin Thomas Vannice ****

Nathaniel Garrett Vaughn

Logan Jean Vessey ****

Marcus Dion Virgin

Quang Tam Vo ****

Haley Grace Vranich ****

Benjamin Thomas Walker

Jasmin Sally Ann Walker

Joshua S Walling

Nicholas Chase Walsh ****

Gwenivier Elise Ward ****

Loryn Elizabeth Ward ****

Tryston Seanderrick Warren

Morgan Marie Warrington ****

Blakely Morgan Wartman *

Brelynn Skye Wartman

Dylan Matthew Watson

Liliana Nicole Watson ****

Savell Quentin Watson

Caleb Lee Weinman *

Andrew Weller

Abigail Breanne West ****

Devin W West-Copeland

Trevor John Westerfield

Jacob David Whetsel

Joshua Philip Whetsel **

Carlos Lenard White

Christopher James White

Chanell Damoni Whiting

Chesney Walton Whitson

Jadon Jakim Wiley

Jordan Reysean Williams

Margaret Sue Williams ****

Riley Danyel Williamson

Gracie Nicole Willis *

Charlie Devon Wine ****

Elise Nichole Winters ****

Tucker Joshua Wiseman

Mary Patricia Wissing

Destiny Veneece Wolfe *

Cameron Faith Wolfenden

Madison Lynn Wood

Adam Scott Wooten **

Ariyana Nichole Wyatt *

Abigail McKenzie Wynne ****

Emma Jean Wynne

Logan Thomas Young ****

Nicholas Peter Young

Shadonavon Markell Wanya Young

Dakota Ethan Zellers