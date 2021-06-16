Slight Chance Of Rain Wednesday, High In The Lower 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.