Over 22,000 Lost Power Due To Tropical Storm Claudette; Majority Restored By Early Afternoon

Over 22,000 lost power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to Tropical Storm Claudette.

Gulf Power Company reported that they had restored over 17,000 customers by about 1 p.m. Saturday. There were about 1,150 Gulf customers without power in Escambia County and about 330 in Santa Rosa County at 2 p.m.

At one point, Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported about 5,000 of their 11,596 customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties without power due to the tropical storm. By about noon, that number had been reduced to 650. By 2 p.m. Saturday, EREC reported service had been restored to customers in Escambia County, while just under 300 remained without power in Santa Rosa County.

Pictured: Escambia River Electric Cooperative crews (above) and Gulf Power crews (pictured below) worked throughout Tropical Storm Claudette to restore power as fast as possible. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.