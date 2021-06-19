Over 22,000 Lost Power Due To Tropical Storm Claudette; Majority Restored By Early Afternoon

June 19, 2021

Over 22,000 lost power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to Tropical Storm Claudette.

Gulf Power Company reported that they had restored over 17,000 customers by about 1 p.m. Saturday. There were about 1,150  Gulf customers without power in Escambia County and about 330 in Santa Rosa County at 2 p.m.

At one point, Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported about 5,000 of their 11,596 customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties without power due to the tropical storm. By about noon, that number had been reduced to 650. By 2 p.m. Saturday, EREC reported service had been restored to customers in Escambia County, while just under 300 remained without power in Santa Rosa County.

Pictured: Escambia River Electric Cooperative crews (above) and Gulf Power crews (pictured below) worked throughout Tropical Storm Claudette to restore power as fast as possible. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Over 22,000 Lost Power Due To Tropical Storm Claudette; Majority Restored By Early Afternoon”

  1. EMD on June 19th, 2021 3:50 pm

    I love you guys. You are the best. Thank you for all you do.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 