Northview High School Class Of 2021 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List)

The the Northview High School Class of 2021 graduated Monday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center

Five seniors in the class had a GPA over 4.0, and another 25 had a GPA of 4.0 or greater.

“There are going to be obstacles … but no matter what you have to keep pushing forward,” Valedictorian Amber Gilman told the Northview Class of 2021. “This world is not easy, but these past four years have built is for it.”

“I can do all thing through Christ who strengthens me,” Gilman said, quoting Philippians 4:13. “No matter what you encounter throughout life, turn to God and He will give you strength. Without Him, no wall is too high, no valley is too low, and all things are possible.

“Hold on a little tighter, smile a little bigger, cry a little harder, laugh a little louder, forgive a little quicker, love a whole lot deeper,” said Libby Pugh, salutatorian and class president, who also closed her speech quoting Philippians 4:13. “I can do all thing through Christ who strengthens me.”

Graduating in the Northview High School Class of 2021 were:

Summa Cum Laude (4.0 and above)

Amber Marie Gilman

Libby Shay Pugh

Maggie Lauren Amerson

Naudia Briana-Nicole Carach

Staci Brianna Colter

Savannah Corrinn Doremus

Leia Madison Grantham

Jacob Elijah Hughes

Heather Lashea Knowles

Bryce Garrett Korinchak

David Allen Lamb

Meredith McKinley McGhee

Abigail Elise Nelson

Kenna Jenae Redmond

Leland Stanford Seaton

Benjamin Tyler Ward

Summer Marie Waters

Autumn Hope Williams

William Lane Wilson

Leah Faye Wood

Magna Cum Laude (3.85 and above)

Hannah Elizabeth Hughes

Alexia Taylor Jeneske

Maille Viola Kilcrease

Abigail Lynn Levins

Mary Paige Nassar

Emily Grace Stabler

Cum Laude (3.50 and above)

Sehoye Rose Buckley

Rylee Evan Huskey

Clayton John Kittrell

Madison Grace Peterson

Alyssa Brooke Ward

Marching In Alphabetical Order

Andrew Joel Broadhead

Alencia Michelle Brown

Logan Wade Bryan

Cedriana A Carter

Josiah Byron Carter

Zacheriah James Chavers

Devon La’trey Cohen

Andrianna Clara Cooper

Ayiana Janiah Courtney

Esme’ Rose Culleton

Franki Juli’ana Daw

Megan Alissa Dellaccio-Sheets

Douglas Ryan Eychner

Joe Henry Franklin III

Stephen Breyden Freeman

Makayla Nichole Garrett

Alice Olivia Gibson

Jayce Dakota Gilley

Jon Noah Harigel

Hazel Marie Hayes

Jalaiyah Sanaa Ta’Nahjha Henderson

Chloe Allexis Hilton

Jayden Constantin Jackson

Ragan Elizabeth Lassiter

De’janique Latyra Lowery

Zaria Sade Madison

Marianna Garcia Martinez

Johnathan Shane McCarthy

Taheya Lee McGhee

Tyler Shane Merchant

Justin Earl Miller

Torka M Mills

Karelis Jadelynn Morales

Jeremiah Robert Morris

Madyson Shai Moye

Nhi Ngoc Nguyen

Jaylon Jerell North

Jesse Stone Presley

Madalin Estelle Roberts

Jalexis Sy’Rai Robinson

John Tyler Rolin

Michael Jerome Sanders

Trevor Dillan Scott

James Earl Small

Peggy Nicole Sunday

Cody Christopher Thomas

Brooklyn Leigh Thomas

Zachary Ryan Vader

Timothy Jason Walker

Aaron Christopher Washington

Michael Allen Whitmire

Nona Ann Wilson

Jonathan Blake Windham

Lillian Joan Worden

Also graduating, but not walking in Monday’s ceremony, were Garret James Bodiker, Alexis Madison Fleming Drake Thomas Jordan, and Matthew Leon Taft, Jr.