Northview High School Class Of 2021 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List)
June 7, 2021
The the Northview High School Class of 2021 graduated Monday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center
Five seniors in the class had a GPA over 4.0, and another 25 had a GPA of 4.0 or greater.
“There are going to be obstacles … but no matter what you have to keep pushing forward,” Valedictorian Amber Gilman told the Northview Class of 2021. “This world is not easy, but these past four years have built is for it.”
“I can do all thing through Christ who strengthens me,” Gilman said, quoting Philippians 4:13. “No matter what you encounter throughout life, turn to God and He will give you strength. Without Him, no wall is too high, no valley is too low, and all things are possible.
“Hold on a little tighter, smile a little bigger, cry a little harder, laugh a little louder, forgive a little quicker, love a whole lot deeper,” said Libby Pugh, salutatorian and class president, who also closed her speech quoting Philippians 4:13. “I can do all thing through Christ who strengthens me.”
Graduating in the Northview High School Class of 2021 were:
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 and above)
Amber Marie Gilman
Libby Shay Pugh
Maggie Lauren Amerson
Naudia Briana-Nicole Carach
Staci Brianna Colter
Savannah Corrinn Doremus
Leia Madison Grantham
Jacob Elijah Hughes
Heather Lashea Knowles
Bryce Garrett Korinchak
David Allen Lamb
Meredith McKinley McGhee
Abigail Elise Nelson
Kenna Jenae Redmond
Leland Stanford Seaton
Benjamin Tyler Ward
Summer Marie Waters
Autumn Hope Williams
William Lane Wilson
Leah Faye Wood
Magna Cum Laude (3.85 and above)
Hannah Elizabeth Hughes
Alexia Taylor Jeneske
Maille Viola Kilcrease
Abigail Lynn Levins
Mary Paige Nassar
Emily Grace Stabler
Cum Laude (3.50 and above)
Sehoye Rose Buckley
Rylee Evan Huskey
Clayton John Kittrell
Madison Grace Peterson
Alyssa Brooke Ward
Marching In Alphabetical Order
Andrew Joel Broadhead
Alencia Michelle Brown
Logan Wade Bryan
Cedriana A Carter
Josiah Byron Carter
Zacheriah James Chavers
Devon La’trey Cohen
Andrianna Clara Cooper
Ayiana Janiah Courtney
Esme’ Rose Culleton
Franki Juli’ana Daw
Megan Alissa Dellaccio-Sheets
Douglas Ryan Eychner
Joe Henry Franklin III
Stephen Breyden Freeman
Makayla Nichole Garrett
Alice Olivia Gibson
Jayce Dakota Gilley
Jon Noah Harigel
Hazel Marie Hayes
Jalaiyah Sanaa Ta’Nahjha Henderson
Chloe Allexis Hilton
Jayden Constantin Jackson
Ragan Elizabeth Lassiter
De’janique Latyra Lowery
Zaria Sade Madison
Marianna Garcia Martinez
Johnathan Shane McCarthy
Taheya Lee McGhee
Tyler Shane Merchant
Justin Earl Miller
Torka M Mills
Karelis Jadelynn Morales
Jeremiah Robert Morris
Madyson Shai Moye
Nhi Ngoc Nguyen
Jaylon Jerell North
Jesse Stone Presley
Madalin Estelle Roberts
Jalexis Sy’Rai Robinson
John Tyler Rolin
Michael Jerome Sanders
Trevor Dillan Scott
James Earl Small
Peggy Nicole Sunday
Cody Christopher Thomas
Brooklyn Leigh Thomas
Zachary Ryan Vader
Timothy Jason Walker
Aaron Christopher Washington
Michael Allen Whitmire
Nona Ann Wilson
Jonathan Blake Windham
Lillian Joan Worden
Also graduating, but not walking in Monday’s ceremony, were Garret James Bodiker, Alexis Madison Fleming Drake Thomas Jordan, and Matthew Leon Taft, Jr.
