Northview High Names 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Northview High School has named their valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2021.

The valedictorian is Amber Gilman, and the salutatorian is Libby Pugh.

The Northview High School Class of 2021 will graduate on Monday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. The event has no capacity limit and tickets are not needed.