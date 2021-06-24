No Critical Injuries In Highway 95A, Tate School Road Crash

There were no critical injuries reported in a Thursday morning crash on Highway 95A at Tate School Road.

A Cadillac sedan and Chevrolet pickup collided about 10:10 a.m. The intersection was temporarily blocked, but the vehicles were moved to the shoulder shortly after first responders arrived.

Escambia County EMS and the Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.