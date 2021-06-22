More Rain Today, Flash Flooding Possible

A flash flood watch is in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.