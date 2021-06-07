Molino Man Charged With Shattering Man’s Jaw At Dollar Tree

A Molino man allegedly shattered a man’s jaw at the Pensacola Boulevard Dollar Tree because of an “urge to do it”.

Samuel Thomas Bradley, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found the victim bleeding inside the entrance of the Dollar Tree on Pensacola Boulevard in Ensley. He was reportedly conscious, but was unable to speak clearly.

According to Escambia County EMS, the victim’s jaw line was shattered.

Deputies found Bradley standing at Walmart with blood on his hands. He stated that “he struck a white male because he was drinking and had an urge to do it,” the arrest report states.

Bradley remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $15,000.