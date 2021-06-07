Molino Man Charged With Shattering Man’s Jaw At Dollar Tree

June 7, 2021

A Molino man allegedly shattered a man’s jaw at the Pensacola Boulevard Dollar Tree because of an “urge to do it”.

Samuel Thomas Bradley, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found the victim bleeding inside the entrance of the Dollar Tree on Pensacola Boulevard in Ensley. He was reportedly conscious, but was unable to speak clearly.

According to Escambia County EMS, the victim’s jaw line was shattered.

Deputies found Bradley standing at Walmart with blood on his hands. He stated that “he struck a white male because he was drinking and had an urge to do it,” the arrest report states.

Bradley remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $15,000.

Comments

5 Responses to “Molino Man Charged With Shattering Man’s Jaw At Dollar Tree”

  1. Denbroc on June 7th, 2021 4:27 am

    $15,000? You self-admit breaking another man’s jaw for no other reason except you had the urge to do so and your bond is only 15,000? Hopefully he is sentenced to the maximum allowed by law and restitution.

  2. David on June 7th, 2021 3:12 am

    Judges have urges also..so do prosecutors

  3. Bewildered on June 7th, 2021 3:11 am

    Unless the two individuals knew each other and had some sort of argument, such a ridiculously low bond amount is scary – the guy is dangerous . Hopefully this judge will get punched in the face next time and not another innocent shopper.

  4. Jaq on June 7th, 2021 12:59 am

    Never thought I’d see you on here for something like this

  5. Good grief on June 7th, 2021 12:26 am

    Moron!





