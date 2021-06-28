Manhunt Underway Along Alabama/Florida Line For Wanted Sex Offender

June 28, 2021

Authorities from Alabama and Florida were involved in a manhunt Monday night west of Flomaton for a wanted sex offender.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said law enforcement was looking for 36-year old Jedd Jackson Grimes on outstanding warrants for a probation violation and a felony sex offender registration violation.

The search for Grimes was in the area of Old Atmore Road between Tom Shivers Road and Red Maple Drive, along both sides of the Alabama/Florida state line. The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Corrections and other agencies were involved, including K-9 teams.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grimes is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741, 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

According to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, Grimes was convicted  in 2016 of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. He was released from prison on March 28, 2019, and his last reported address was 1036 North Canoe Road, Atmore.

  1. Paul on June 28th, 2021 10:55 pm

    Released 3yrs after being convicted for molesting a child younger than 12..
    he’s not the only problem in Alabama..





