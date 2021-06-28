Local Hams Take To The Airwaves For Amateur Radio Field Day To Practice Emergency Communications

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will hold their annual field day this weekend during “Amateur Radio Week” in Escambia County.

“Field Day started out as kind of a civil defense thing back in the early, early days,” said ham operator Gene Bannon, call sign KB4HAH. “And then it kind of mushroomed it into an operation, practice drill, and a now it’s a contest. The whole goal for the amateurs is to basically go out where you normally don’t have your towers and equipment all set up and run on preferably emergency power.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

And for 24 hours this pst weekend, they did just that at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Club member set up their amateur radio equipment — ranging from 1960s tube radios that literally glow in the dark to modern digital gear and satellite communications. With a generator and portable antennas, including a wire antenna running some 300 feet through the trees, they were soon communicating with ham operators across the United States and Canada. The goal was to reach another ham operator in Canadian province and U.S. state, including Alaska and Hawaii.

“You just basically practice emergency communications of course, and, by the way, make a contest out of so people will actually do it. Give them something to look forward to, even if it’s nothing more than bragging rights. Nobody gets a brand-new car out of the deal or anything.”

There were six amateur stations operating this year. Last year, during COVID-19, there were nine.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications can be knocked out of service.

The amateur radio operators have their own equipment inside the Escambia County Operations Center, ready to provide needed communications during local emergencies. That room is being named for Rudy Hubbard, WA4PUP, a ham operator that passed away May 29.

“He was a major instrumental factor to amateur radio from the mid 80s to the early 2000s. He was the coordinator for a lot. He was one of the instrumental people when Katrina hit Louisiana and the Gulf Coast — Mississippi, Alabama, South Alabama, South Mississippi and North Florida. He combined people together who could go over to Louisiana and help.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.