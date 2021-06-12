Lane Closures Next Week On Highway 29 Cantonment To Molino As Construction Nears Completion

June 12, 2021

The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers can expect possible delays Monday through Friday next week on Highway 29 between Molino and Cantonment.

FDOT said motorists will encounter intermittent day and night lane closures on Highway 29 front just south of Muscogee Road in Cantonment to Highway 97 in Molino. Contractors will be performing striping operations, signal work, and other miscellaneous items needed complete the project.

Pictured: Highway 29 just south of Well Line Road in Cantonment, as seen Saturday, June 11. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

