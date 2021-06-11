Johnson & Johnson ‘One Shot’ COVID-19 Vaccine Available Today In Walnut Hill

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Walnut Hill.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. Any Florida resident age 18 and older is eligible; a proof of residency must be provided.

Additional Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18 and Friday June 25 at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.