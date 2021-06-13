Jay Man Critically Injured After Being Ejected, Pinned Under His Van

June 13, 2021

A Jay man was critically injured when he was ejected from his van and pinned under it Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year old was eastbound on Old Pollard Road about a mile west of Highway 89 when he drove through standing water and lost control about 2 p.m. The vehicle rotated, struck a mailbox and a drainage ditch before becoming airborne. The passenger side of the van struck a tree and continued to rotate, ejecting the man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers said he was ejected and pinned under the van.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital by Shands Cair 6 medical helicopter. The Jay Volunteer Fire Department and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were among those that responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 