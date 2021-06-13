Jay Man Critically Injured After Being Ejected, Pinned Under His Van

A Jay man was critically injured when he was ejected from his van and pinned under it Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year old was eastbound on Old Pollard Road about a mile west of Highway 89 when he drove through standing water and lost control about 2 p.m. The vehicle rotated, struck a mailbox and a drainage ditch before becoming airborne. The passenger side of the van struck a tree and continued to rotate, ejecting the man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers said he was ejected and pinned under the van.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital by Shands Cair 6 medical helicopter. The Jay Volunteer Fire Department and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were among those that responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.