System Expected To Strengthen Into Tropical Storm; Moving Toward Northern Gulf

June 17, 2021

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on the system in the Gulf that is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

For now, it’s official called “Potential Tropical Cyclone Three”, located as of 4 p.m. Thursday 475 south of Morgan City, Louisiana and moving north at nine mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 30 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border. The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Escambia County is currently under a flash flood watch through Saturday night. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 10 inches, will possible across the area.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will named Claudette.

Written by William Reynolds 

 