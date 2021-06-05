Florida Stops Releasing Daily COVID-19 Case And Death Reports

The Florida Department of Health has ended daily COVID-19 reports that were used by the public and media to track the number of cases and deaths in the state. And as a result, our daily reports on NorthEscambia.com have also come to an end.

We’ve published the reports daily since March 2020. As cases declined, so did the number of people reading our reports. But in the interest of public service, we continued daily publication because thousands of people tracked our reporting to see changes and trends in their local community.

The Florida Department of Health plans to publish a weekly update on cases and vaccines. It remains to be seen how detailed that report will be and if we will be able to provide updates on cases at the local community level for places like Pensacola, Cantonment, Molino, Century and Walnut Hill.

NorthEscambia.com will evaluate the new reporting format and determine if we will publish weekly updates. Rest assured, however, that we will update you if there’s any major local trend change reported by the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told The News Service of Florida on Friday that there is no need to keep issuing the daily reports.

“Covid-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5 percent positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida,” Pushaw said in an email.

In the last week, Escambia County recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths.