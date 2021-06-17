Escambia County Commission Terminates Administrator Janice Gilley Effective Immediately

The Escambia County Commission has terminated Administrator Janice Gilley, two years into her three year contract.

Commissioner Steven Barry made a motion to consider Gilley’s employment contract concluded immediately. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

The motion passed 4-1 with Commissioner Doug Underhill voting no.

“I’ve had the honor of serving for the past two years,” Gilley said after the vote, praising the county staff. “While much has been accomplished, there is still much to do to bring this county and its operations into the 21st century. I do look forward to watching that progress. As I have stated many times before, this is my home, and I love it.”

Gilley will receive severance pay as provided in her contract.

On a motion by Barry and a second by Bergosh, the commission voted 4-1, with Underill dissenting, to make Public Works (Roads & Bridges) Director & Deputy County Administrator Wes Moreno as acting county administrator. Moreno has been employed by Escambia County since 1987.

“I’ve come to the opinion that sometimes things don’t work out like you hope,” said Barry, who said no one issue led to his decision. “I believe wholeheartedly that she went into it with the best of intent…I know that I went into this with the best of intent. ”

“From my point of view, it’s just not a good fit, and it’s just not working out,” Barry continued. He offered no specifics, instead saying, “I don’t have interest in airing complaints — dirty laundry.”

“She’s always been willing to work with me,” Commissioner Bergosh.

“I’ve lost some confidence based upon the way people are treated,” Bergosh continued, referring to personnel issues and several large legal settlements. “There’s no doubt that Administrator Gilley has done a lot of things right…but there’s been other issues that’s really dragged us into areas were we didn’t have to be dragged into. ”

“You are the single greatest threat to the way we have always done business in Escambia County,” said Commissioner Underhill, praising Gilley for making tough decisions and changes to the status quo. “I applaud you; that’s what we hired you for. That’s exactly what we said we wanted a couple of years ago. You are that threat; your team is that threat.”

“I’m sensitive to having personnel discussions in a public forum…I will not publicly evaluate anyone,” Commissioner Lumon May said.

Bergosh previously noted that the only way commissioners could collectively discuss the administrator would be in an advertised public forum due to the Sunshine Law.

Commissioner Robert Bender responded only with a simple “no” when asked if he had any comments about Gilley’s performance.

“We have been friends nearly 20 years, and I still consider Janice a friend. I sincerely wish her the best with what the future has in store for her. Even having the best of intentions, sometimes things do not work out like you hope,” Barry told NorthEscambia.com after the conclusion of the meeting.

“I am honored to have had the past two years to lead this amazing team of Directors and hundreds of employees in support of services for our community,” Gilley said in a written statement following the meeting “For that I thank the Board. While there are many stories and memories, I will never forget asking for live munitions to scuttle a barge headed for the I-10 Bridge during Hurricane Sally. Or the joy experienced at each celebration for the summer youth program – to see the hope for the future in those young people. While much has been accomplished, there is still much to do to bring the County and its operations into the 21st Century. I look forward to watching that progress, as I have stated many times before, this is my home, and I love it and only want what is best for everyone here.”