ECUA Offers Cooking Oil Disposal Stations, Including A New One On Nine Mile Road

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has a new Cooking Oil Disposal Station at Ever’man Cooperative on Nine Mile Road.

The cooking oil station allows customers to capture and dispose of their cooking oil and grease in an environmentally safe and effective manner.

The disposal station is stocked with plastic containers of various sizes. ECUA customers can take a free container, fill it with fats, oils and grease, and return it to exchange it for an empty container. The collected cooking oil and grease is recycled as biodiesel fuel. That, according to ECUA, keeps it out of sewer lines where it can cause clogs and overflows.

ECUA customers can also poor cooled grease into empty cans or plastic bottles and dispose of it in their trash.

Other Cooking Oil and Grease Disposal sites are located at:

Escambia County Extension Office

3470 Stefani Rd., Cantonment

Ever’man’s – Two locations

315 West Garden Street

1000 East Nine Mile Road

Perdido Landfill

13009 Beulah Rd., Cantonment

Beulah Fire Station

6400 West Nine Mile Road

Grocery Advantage

736 Hwy 29 North, Cantonment

ECUA at Ellyson Industrial Park

9255 Sturdevant Street

ECUA Sanitation Department

3050 Godwin Lane

Apple Market

1021 Scenic Highway, Pensacola

NAS Corry Station

4120 Pless Avenue (Corry Village Housing)

ECUA Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility

3050 Fayal Drive

Keep Pensacola Beautiful

2001 N Palafox Street

Perdido Key

12950 Gulf Beach Highway

ECUA at Warrington

609 S. Old Corry Field Road

Pensacola Beach Via de Luna Drive

53 Via DeLuna Drive (Adjacent to ECUA Pensacola Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant)

