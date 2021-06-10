ECUA Offers Cooking Oil Disposal Stations, Including A New One On Nine Mile Road

June 10, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has a new Cooking Oil Disposal Station at Ever’man Cooperative on Nine Mile Road.

The cooking oil station allows customers to capture and dispose of their cooking oil and grease in an environmentally safe and effective manner.

The disposal station is stocked with plastic containers of various sizes. ECUA customers can take a free container, fill it with fats, oils and grease, and return it to exchange it for an empty container. The collected cooking oil and grease is recycled as biodiesel fuel. That, according to ECUA, keeps it out of sewer lines where it can cause clogs and overflows.

ECUA customers can also poor cooled grease into empty cans or plastic bottles and dispose of it in their trash.

Other Cooking Oil and Grease Disposal sites are located at:

Escambia County Extension Office
3470 Stefani Rd., Cantonment

Ever’man’s – Two locations
315 West Garden Street
1000 East Nine Mile Road

Perdido Landfill
13009 Beulah Rd., Cantonment

Beulah Fire Station
6400 West Nine Mile Road

Grocery Advantage
736 Hwy 29 North, Cantonment

ECUA at Ellyson Industrial Park
9255 Sturdevant Street

ECUA Sanitation Department
3050 Godwin Lane

Apple Market
1021 Scenic Highway, Pensacola

NAS Corry Station
4120 Pless Avenue (Corry Village Housing)

ECUA Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility
3050 Fayal Drive

Keep Pensacola Beautiful
2001 N Palafox Street

Perdido Key
12950 Gulf Beach Highway

ECUA at Warrington
609 S. Old Corry Field Road

Pensacola Beach Via de Luna Drive
53 Via DeLuna Drive (Adjacent to ECUA Pensacola Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant)

