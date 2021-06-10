ECUA Offers Cooking Oil Disposal Stations, Including A New One On Nine Mile Road
June 10, 2021
The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has a new Cooking Oil Disposal Station at Ever’man Cooperative on Nine Mile Road.
The cooking oil station allows customers to capture and dispose of their cooking oil and grease in an environmentally safe and effective manner.
The disposal station is stocked with plastic containers of various sizes. ECUA customers can take a free container, fill it with fats, oils and grease, and return it to exchange it for an empty container. The collected cooking oil and grease is recycled as biodiesel fuel. That, according to ECUA, keeps it out of sewer lines where it can cause clogs and overflows.
ECUA customers can also poor cooled grease into empty cans or plastic bottles and dispose of it in their trash.
Other Cooking Oil and Grease Disposal sites are located at:
Escambia County Extension Office
3470 Stefani Rd., Cantonment
Ever’man’s – Two locations
315 West Garden Street
1000 East Nine Mile Road
Perdido Landfill
13009 Beulah Rd., Cantonment
Beulah Fire Station
6400 West Nine Mile Road
Grocery Advantage
736 Hwy 29 North, Cantonment
ECUA at Ellyson Industrial Park
9255 Sturdevant Street
ECUA Sanitation Department
3050 Godwin Lane
Apple Market
1021 Scenic Highway, Pensacola
NAS Corry Station
4120 Pless Avenue (Corry Village Housing)
ECUA Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility
3050 Fayal Drive
Keep Pensacola Beautiful
2001 N Palafox Street
Perdido Key
12950 Gulf Beach Highway
ECUA at Warrington
609 S. Old Corry Field Road
Pensacola Beach Via de Luna Drive
53 Via DeLuna Drive (Adjacent to ECUA Pensacola Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant)
