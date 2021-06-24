Deputy Cleared In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Pensacola Beach Hotel

No charges will be filed against an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy for the fatal shooting of a man at a Pensacola Beach hotel last March, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Acea Robert Grozdanoff was shot and killed during the incident March 17 at the Surf & Sand Hotel. The officer-involved shooting was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“This review determined that no criminal charges will be filed against the deputy,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

911 callers reported Grozdanoff was holding a gun to a female’s head and was beating her.

When deputies arrived, the female told deputies, “I got the gun away from him; he doesn’t have the gun anymore.”

Deputies said Grozdanoff made statements about God and “wanting to die.” Deputies attempted to handcuff him, but during a struggle they discovered he had a gun that he pointed in the direction of a deputy. Another deputy fired at Grozdanoff until the gun fell on the floor. Grozdanoff was declared dead on the scene.

According to an autopsy report, Grozdanoff had alcohol, amphetamines, methamphetamines and THC in his system at the time of his death.

Pictured: The scene at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Pensacola Beach shortly after an officer involved shooting March 17, 2021. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.