Century To Seek New Communications Provider, Phone System

June 9, 2021

The Town of Century is looking for a new communications provider.

The town will soon issue a request for proposals (RFP) for a communications company with services that include office phone voice and fax service, a new VOIP phone system, internet and an after hours answering solution.

Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said a staff analysis has found the town’s current phone system is at least 10 years old and outdated, and the town should be able to improve service while reducing costs. He said the town received an unsolicited offer from C Spire and they were encouraged by options and prices, prompting them to seek proposals from other companies to meet bid laws.

“There may be somebody that’s better than them,” Prather told the town council.

The town is currently developing the RFP to be advertised at a future date. The proposal will go back to the town council for consideration.

File photo.

