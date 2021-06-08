Catch High School All-Star Baseball and Softball Games Wednesday, And Here Are The Rosters

Pensacola Sports’ high school all-star baseball and softball games are Wednesday.

The game will feature seniors from Escambia County on the west softball and baseball teams, and seniors from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties on the east teams.

Tickets are $10 or $5 for students and can be purchased online at pensacolasports.org/hsasbaseball. The softball game will begin at 6 p.m. while the baseball game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Both are at Pensacola State College.

NorthEscambia.com photo.