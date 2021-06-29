Bratt Family To Appear Tonight On National TV Show ‘Survivalists’

A Bratt family will appear Tuesday night on a national TV reality show call “Survivalists” on the BYUtv network.

Parents Jacob and Sheena Carach along with their children — 18-year old Naudia, 17-year old Zach and 13-year old Tyler — spent a week at the end of November and December filming the episode in Moab, Utah, in hopes of winning $10,000. Survivalists is a BYUtv original series that features families participating in a three-day survival course in an effort to reconnect, unplug, and strengthen their family bonds while competing to win the cash.

Back in early November, Sheena heard about an opportunity for families to apply to compete on the show through a social media post and asked her family if they would be interested in her applying. Being a family that enjoys the outdoors and is always up for a challenge and new adventure, they all thought it sounded like an amazing and fun opportunity. Never thinking they would actually be selected, she applied and much to her surprise, they were contacted and asked to go through the interview process, ultimately being selected.

As Florida natives, the Carach family is used to high temperatures and flat ground. They are no strangers to camping, hiking and extreme outdoor activities, however, they say that what they faced in Moab was no walk in the park.

“The challenges for me were very hard physically, but the disconnection from the rest of the world was amazing,” said Zach Carach.

The views were breathtaking, the -10 degree temperatures while sleeping in a tent were harsh and the experience was definitely one of a lifetime”, says Sheena Carach.

The family says they were pushed to overcome fears and were at times pushed almost to their breaking points, but at the end of the day they put their frustrations to the side and worked together as a team to conquer each day.

“It was truly the most rewarding experience we have ever had. We are a close family but were able to strengthen our bond even further,” says Naudia Carach. “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to see and do something amazing as a family, it was really fun and I am very glad we had the chance to be a part of it, even though I am scared of heights and one of the challenges involved heights,” said Tyler Carach.

Tyler is also known at the “Donut Boy”, irst gained notoriety after being featured on NorthEscambia.com in 2016 as a superhero that’s on a mission to thank law enforcement officers personally with doughnuts. That quest led him to share donuts in person with officers from all 50 states.

Survivalists is hosted by Colin O’Brady, a professional endurance athlete who is currently climbing Mt. Everest. He is a motivational speaker and an author, and works with kids to encourage positive thinking to help them overcome obstacles and the negative self-talk so many in that generation are struggling with. It is produced by Mark Koops (“The Biggest Loser” and “Masterchef”). This is the second season of “Survivalists” and includes 10 episodes released each Tuesday.

The Carach family appears on Survivalists episode 9, airing June 29th at 8 p.m. (CDT) on BYUtv and for free on byutv.org. (It can also be watched on DirecTV channel 374, AT&T U-Verse 567, HD 1567, and Dish Network 374). Viewers can download the BYUtv app for free on any smartphone or capable smart TV.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.