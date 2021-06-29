Barry: New Industry With Up To 200 Jobs Likely Headed To Central Commerce Park In Cantonment

June 29, 2021

A new industry bringing up to 200 new jobs in their first year of operation may be coming to the Central Commerce Park in Cantonment.

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon that he believes he will present a letter of intent from the company to the full commission for a vote on July 8.

Barry same the company is looking at about 75 acres in the Central Commerce Park for a facility that will bring 150 to 200 jobs their first year in operation. He expects the private capital investment  by the company will be about $20 million.

He said the project will involve no out of pocket money from the county.

“It’s really good news. It’s the first company we’ve been able to bring forward for this commerce park since I’ve been in office,” said Barry, who is now in his third term.

He declined to name the company or the type of industry due to economic development privacy exemptions, but he did say it will be a company that is new to Escambia County.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry discusses a potential new industry during a town hall meeting Monday evening at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 