Academic Awards Presented To Graduating Seniors At Each Escambia High School

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation recently presented senior academic awards to students from each of the Escambia County School District’s high schools.

Seniors received a custom medallion to wear during their graduation ceremony.

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Award honorees for the Class of 2021 were:

Escambia High School

Top Five (Six): Jennifer St. George, Joel Sexton, James Smith, Robert Vititoe, ArieAnna Muro, Malaika Voyou

Career and Technical: Ashley Gray

English: Laylah Curran

Foreign Language: Josefina Garcia

Math: Oanh Tran

Science: Amanda Silvania

Social Studies: Catherine Deason

Northview High School

Top Five: Amber Gilman, Libby Pugh, Savannah Doremus, Leland Seaton, Meredith McGhee

Career and Technical: Noah Harigel

English: Leia Grantham

Math: Sehoye Buckley

Science: David lamb

Social Studies: Ayiana Courtney

Pensacola High School

Top Five: Morgan Boesel, Benjamin Spangrud, Logan Turbiville, Sydney Dodson, Jenalynn Fernandez

National Merit Recipient: Owen Ides, Sydney Dodson

Career and Technical: Jordan Shipp

English: Willow Thompson

Foreign Language: Kyle-Xander Magpoc

Math: Samantha Galvan-Diaz

Science: Adryanna Cummings

Social Studies: Precious Oliver

PHS – International Baccalaureate

Top Five & National Merit Recipient: MaxAnthony Mateer

Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Ashley Wu

Top Five: Levi Cherek

Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Mai Tran

Top Five: Olivia Langhorne

Top Five: Claire Litvak

Top Five: Lauryn Murphy

National Merit Recipients: Calla Endacott, Kendall Frazee, Alyssa Pascoe, George Thomas Prettyman, Amy Zhang

Career and Technical: Graybill Partington

English: Akelah Reeves

Foreign Language: Adele Dorion

Math: Khuyen

Science: Siddhi Gavkar

Social Studies: Elizabeth Molchan

Pine Forest High School

Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Kayla Stapleton

Top Five: Alexandria Dread, Justin Pengson, Alan Munoz, Jaylen Thomas

Career and Technical: Jaeden Burrier

English: Caden Wilson

Foreign Language: Kaylee Holland

Math: Tabatha Farro

Science: Yasmin Blount

Social Studies: Sheridan McRoberts

Tate High School

Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Michael Dixon, John Semple

Top Five: Katelyn Loudon, Maggie Brown, Quang Vo

Career and Technical: Adam Lee

English: Evelyn Campbell

Foreign Language: Lauren Torrez

Math: Jonathan French

Science: Jackson Chatwood

Social Studies: Courtney Adams

Booker T. Washington High School

Top Five: Cortney Sherman, Vu Pham, Steven Nguyen, Xian Zhang, Alan Lapid, Measia Armstrong

Career and Technical: Elana Burke

English: Isabella Swan

Foreign Language: Mary Marinescu

Math: Turner Friday

Science: Trevor Shaffer

Social Studies: Cheree Rembert

West Florida High School

Top Five: Measia Armstrong, Jeffrey Bates, Autumn Clayton, Vi Dang, Roel Torres

Career and Technical: Cathryn Clay

English: Hayamus Williams

Foreign Language: Marina Tampary

Math: Ian Young

Science: Logan Nix

Social Studies: Kevin Le