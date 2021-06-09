Academic Awards Presented To Graduating Seniors At Each Escambia High School
June 9, 2021
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation recently presented senior academic awards to students from each of the Escambia County School District’s high schools.
Seniors received a custom medallion to wear during their graduation ceremony.
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Award honorees for the Class of 2021 were:
Escambia High School
Top Five (Six): Jennifer St. George, Joel Sexton, James Smith, Robert Vititoe, ArieAnna Muro, Malaika Voyou
Career and Technical: Ashley Gray
English: Laylah Curran
Foreign Language: Josefina Garcia
Math: Oanh Tran
Science: Amanda Silvania
Social Studies: Catherine Deason
Northview High School
Top Five: Amber Gilman, Libby Pugh, Savannah Doremus, Leland Seaton, Meredith McGhee
Career and Technical: Noah Harigel
English: Leia Grantham
Math: Sehoye Buckley
Science: David lamb
Social Studies: Ayiana Courtney
Pensacola High School
Top Five: Morgan Boesel, Benjamin Spangrud, Logan Turbiville, Sydney Dodson, Jenalynn Fernandez
National Merit Recipient: Owen Ides, Sydney Dodson
Career and Technical: Jordan Shipp
English: Willow Thompson
Foreign Language: Kyle-Xander Magpoc
Math: Samantha Galvan-Diaz
Science: Adryanna Cummings
Social Studies: Precious Oliver
PHS – International Baccalaureate
Top Five & National Merit Recipient: MaxAnthony Mateer
Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Ashley Wu
Top Five: Levi Cherek
Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Mai Tran
Top Five: Olivia Langhorne
Top Five: Claire Litvak
Top Five: Lauryn Murphy
National Merit Recipients: Calla Endacott, Kendall Frazee, Alyssa Pascoe, George Thomas Prettyman, Amy Zhang
Career and Technical: Graybill Partington
English: Akelah Reeves
Foreign Language: Adele Dorion
Math: Khuyen
Science: Siddhi Gavkar
Social Studies: Elizabeth Molchan
Pine Forest High School
Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Kayla Stapleton
Top Five: Alexandria Dread, Justin Pengson, Alan Munoz, Jaylen Thomas
Career and Technical: Jaeden Burrier
English: Caden Wilson
Foreign Language: Kaylee Holland
Math: Tabatha Farro
Science: Yasmin Blount
Social Studies: Sheridan McRoberts
Tate High School
Top Five & National Merit Recipient: Michael Dixon, John Semple
Top Five: Katelyn Loudon, Maggie Brown, Quang Vo
Career and Technical: Adam Lee
English: Evelyn Campbell
Foreign Language: Lauren Torrez
Math: Jonathan French
Science: Jackson Chatwood
Social Studies: Courtney Adams
Booker T. Washington High School
Top Five: Cortney Sherman, Vu Pham, Steven Nguyen, Xian Zhang, Alan Lapid, Measia Armstrong
Career and Technical: Elana Burke
English: Isabella Swan
Foreign Language: Mary Marinescu
Math: Turner Friday
Science: Trevor Shaffer
Social Studies: Cheree Rembert
West Florida High School
Top Five: Measia Armstrong, Jeffrey Bates, Autumn Clayton, Vi Dang, Roel Torres
Career and Technical: Cathryn Clay
English: Hayamus Williams
Foreign Language: Marina Tampary
Math: Ian Young
Science: Logan Nix
Social Studies: Kevin Le
Comments