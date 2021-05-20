Woman Sentenced For DUI Crash That Killed One, Seriously Injured Century Man

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced for a fatal DUI crash in January 2020.

Ava Nicole Stoudemire was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Lee Robinson to 15 years in state prison under a plea agreement under which she admitted to DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Stoudemire attempted to make a turn onto Marcus Point Boulevard from W Street. Her Toyota van was traveling too fast to negotiate the turn, causing her to lose control and collide with a semi-truck and a box truck.

Stoudemire’s backseat passenger, Tyrone Deonta Wilkins, Jr., passed away as a result of the crash. Her front seat passenger, Gregory Joseph Matthews of Century, was seriously injured. The driver of an oncoming truck was also injured.

Stoudemire’s blood alcohol level was .221, well above the legal level of .08 at the time of the crash.

Stoudemire was also seriously injured in the crash.