Woman Sentenced For DUI Crash That Killed One, Seriously Injured Century Man

May 20, 2021

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced for a fatal DUI crash in January 2020.

Ava Nicole Stoudemire was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Lee Robinson to 15 years in state prison under a plea agreement under which she admitted to DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Stoudemire attempted to make a turn onto Marcus Point Boulevard from W Street. Her Toyota van was traveling too fast to negotiate the turn, causing her to lose control and collide with a semi-truck and a box truck.

Stoudemire’s backseat passenger, Tyrone Deonta Wilkins, Jr., passed away as a result of the crash. Her front seat passenger, Gregory Joseph Matthews of Century, was seriously injured. The driver of an oncoming truck was also injured.

Stoudemire’s blood alcohol level was .221, well above the legal level of .08 at the time of the crash.

Stoudemire was also seriously injured in the crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 