Weekly Traffic Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

· I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 17 as crews perform paving operations.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – The following will take place the week of Monday, May 17. The speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street will be permanently reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between Dominguez Street and Kirk Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be always maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Sunday, May 16 on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass. Traffic impacts will include: The U.S. 29 median crossover at Hope Drive will be temporarily closed as crews construct the new median configuration at this location. The temporary closure is expected to last two weeks. Once reopened, Hope Drive will be right turn only at U.S. 29, while U.S. 29 northbound drivers will continue to have left turn access to Hope Drive via a median turn lane. This week, motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

Santa Rosa County: