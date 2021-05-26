Two Teens Arrested, Third Suspect Wanted For Burglarizing Vehicles At Dealership

Two teens were arrested and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a third suspect after vehicles were burglarized at a Car City dealership.

Zacharias Jackson-Holley, 17, and Darrian Jenkins, 17, were both charged with attempted burglary and resisting arrest without violence. Jackson-Holley was also charged with use or display of a firearm during a felony.

Sgt. Tony Godwin spotted three juvenile suspects burglarizing vehicles at the Sandy Sansing Nissan dealership on Pensacola Boulevard. As Godwin approached the suspects they took off running.

Deputy James Morris and K-9 Rocket began tracking the suspects. K-9 Rocket located Jackson-Holley and Jenkins near the retention pond on the west side of the dealership.

A handgun was located on suspect Jackson-Holley, according to the ECSO.

The third suspect is described as a younger black male with dreads, wearing black shorts and a white shirt. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.