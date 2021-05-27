Two Century Residents Charged After Altercation Involving A Samurai Type Sword And A Baseball Bat

Two Century residents were charged after an alleged altercation involving a sword and a baseball bat earlier this month.

Mariah Brianna Moore, 29, and Justin Eugene Moore, 22, were both charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The relationship between the two, if any, was not specified in Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A male and female were at their mailbox in the 4000 block of Highway 4A when Mariah Moore started a verbal argument before throwing rocks at the female, according to an arrest report. The male victim threw a rock back at Mariah Moore, at which time Justin Moore exited a residence with a bat at hit the male three or four times, the report continues.

Mariah Moore then cut the female victim with what deputies described as a small “samurai style sword”, the report states.

The female victim was transported to Jay Hospital; the male victim was treated on scene by Escambia County EMS.

Deputies noted that other individuals involved in the incident may face charges.

Justin Moore was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond; Mariah Moore was released on a $10,000 bond.