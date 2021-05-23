Traffic Alerts: What To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, and ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Drivers will encounter brief, intermittent lane closures to allow crews to mobilize materials and equipment. The brief, intermittent lane closures and traffic configuration will continue through the end of the year. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the construction zone. Pile driving work is also slated to begin next week. Crews will be driving piles during the daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 24 as crews perform paving operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 24 as crews perform paving operations. · U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures between Morris Avenue and north of Cantonment and north of S.R. 97 in Molino 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28, as crews perform paving operations.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – The following will take place the week of Monday, May 24. The speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street will be permanently reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between Dominguez Street and Kirk Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be always maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year.

The following will take place the week of Monday, May 24. U.S. 29 Widening from I-10 to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts, on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 29.

Motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts, on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 29. Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures at the Nine Mile Road and Fowler Road intersection 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 24 as crews to preform paving operations.

Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures at the Nine Mile Road and Fowler Road intersection 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 24 as crews to preform paving operations. S.R. 292 (Sorrento Road) Intersection Improvements at the Innerarity Point (C.R. 292A)– Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for installation of low-profile barrier wall the week of Sunday, May 23.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for installation of low-profile barrier wall the week of Sunday, May 23. S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) Underground Utility Maintenance at the Northeast Intersection of Davis Highway and Wright Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 as crews a repair water valve.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The bridge remains closed.

- The bridge remains closed. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive - Early construction activities have begun to prepare for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

- Early construction activities have begun to prepare for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. S.R. 98 Utility Maintenance from Whispering Pines Boulevard to Palmetto Lake Ridge Road in Navarre – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28 as lineman replace power poles.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.