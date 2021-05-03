57Three Charged After Ongoing Family Feud Erupts Into Chaotic Fight, At Least Two Injured

Three people are charged in connection with a wild melee in the Quintette area that left at least two people injured. It was a scene on Tyler Lane and East Chipper Road that deputies described as “chaotic” in an ongoing family feud that exploded after one man decided to mow the grass.

The three arrested in the days following the April 25 incident are:

Brandon William Tyler, 27, charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was released on a $36,000 bond.

William Norman Tyler, 63, charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of affray. He was released on a $42,000 bond.

Joseph Danuel Summerlin, 50, charged with aggravated battery, affray, felony criminal mischief, petit theft and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

According to multiple Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies arrived to find William Tyler walking back and forth near his lawn mower in the middle of the road, and an injured woman was in the roadway.

William Tyler told deputies he was cutting grass on the right of way near Summerlin’s residence. Summerlin came outside and told him to leave, throwing nails under his mower and throwing a brick at it. William Tyler rode his lawn mower toward his home, but said he decided he was not going to let Summerlin keep him from mowing the grass. He only had the grass to finish on Tyler Lane and was not going back toward Summerlin’s residence on Chipper Road.

William Tyler said Summerlin came walking down the road and began swinging a wooden stick. Summerlin then hit and damaged the top of the lawn mower and stole the mower key. William Tyler said his phone, valued at $1,400, was “completely broken” in the incident. Deputies noted William Tyler’s head was bleeding in several places.

William’s Tyler’s brother told deputies that he and his mother were not telling the truth, and both had been in ongoing conflict with years with Summerlin. He said at one point, William Tyler provoked the incident, hitting another witness with a metal pole and striking Summerlin in the head.

Meanwhile on Chipper Road, witnesses said William Tyler turned his mower around in the Summerlin yard. Summerlin told him to get off the property and threw a handful of nails on the right of way. Witnesses recounted various different accounts of the incident involving the pole and stick assaults.

Witnesses said William Tyler’s son, Brandon Tyler, pulled up in the front yard of Summerlin’s home. Brandon Tyler then hit Summerlin with his vehicle two times, doing donuts and spinning out, and hitting a fence. Summerlin said Brandon Tyler was yelling “I’m going to kill you” during the incident.

William Tyler’s 93-year old mother complained of extreme pain in her leg and hip area from injuries she received during the melee. She was airlifted to an area hospital. A member of the Summerlin family was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Pictured: The scene in the area of East Chipper Road and Tyler Lane after an apparent family feud erupted into a melee. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.