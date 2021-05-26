Three Blue Wahoos Homer In 4-1 Series Opening Win Over Shuckers

Max Meyer (W, 2-1) twirled five shutout innings against the Shuckers and three different Wahoos homered en route to a 4-1 series opening win at MGM Park on Tuesday.

Meyer, who dazzled in his previous outing against Rocket City, continued his dominant pitching against a veteran Biloxi team. Meyer scattered two hits across his five scoreless innings, and walked only one while striking out three. Over Meyer’s last two outings, the Marlins #3 prospect has not given up a run over 10.2 innings of work.

Offensively, the team with the fewest home runs in the Double-A South slugged their way to win.

Lazaro Alonso doubled his home run tally in the second when he led off the inning with an opposite-field homer off Bowden Francis (L, 3-1) to put the Wahoos up 1-0. After Bleday doubled the Wahoos lead in the third with an RBI groundout, Nick Fortes launched his first home run of the season to make it 3-0.

The reigning Double-A South hitter of the week, Peyton Burdick, continued his hot streak when he belted his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning to make it 4-0.

It was a true boom-or-bust night for the Wahoos, who set a new season high for home runs in a game, but also struck out 16 times.

The bullpen was excellent again for the Blue Wahoos. Despite the fact that Zack Leban was touched up for one run in two innings of work, Sean Guenther delivered a scoreless eighth inning and Colton Hock worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to capture his fourth save of the season. Over the bullpen’s last 31.1 innings of work, the pitchers have only allowed seven earned runs (2.01 ERA) and have issued four walks compared to 44 strikeouts.

The series continues tomorrow evening at 6:35 PM CT in Biloxi. LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 0.60) will face LHP Ethan Small (1-1, 5.25).

File photo.