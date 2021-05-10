This Is Why It is Hard To Find Gas

Gas stations in the Escambia County area are experiencing a critical gas shortage due to a variety of factors, but the biggest single reason in the shutdown of the distribution terminal that serves much of the area.

The recently reported cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline is creating instability in the market. There’s is also a shortage of fuel truck drivers.

But the Escambia County area is experiencing major problems after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stepped in at the fuel terminal that serves the area, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

“FDACS was recently alerted to a potential disruption in the fuel supply impacting the Pensacola region,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “This specific disruption is due to a company servicing that area that is unable to meet EPA standards on federal gasoline requirements under the Clean Air Act, which must be met annually by May 1. Given the federal regulation of this issue, FDACS immediately contacted the EPA to ensure situational awareness and facilitate direct communication with industry operators. We continue to encourage the company to quickly resolve this issue and mitigate any impact on the community and residents.”

In addition, local operators tell NorthEscambia.com that panic buying is a problem, much like before an impending hurricane. And they say false social media rumors have made the situation worse.