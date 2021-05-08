Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Continues Saturday Night

The 30th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo continues Saturday night at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/FL19840_1

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 at the gate for children. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.

Pictured: FridYa night at the 30th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo. Photos by Tammy Miller for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.