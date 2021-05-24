Sunny, Warm And Dry Weather Pattern Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.