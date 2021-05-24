Sunny, Warm And Dry Weather Pattern Continues
May 24, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
