Sunny And Warm, High Near 90 For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.