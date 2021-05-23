Sunny And Warm, High Near 90 For Sunday
May 23, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
