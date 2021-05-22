Sunny And Dry Through Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.