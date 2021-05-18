‘Going To Blow Tonight’ – Cantonment Man Sentenced For Arson Of His Grandmother’s Home

A Cantonment man has struck a plea deal and has been sentenced for setting fire to his grandmother’s house early this year.

Andrew Christian Geoghagan was charged with felony arson of a structure by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations in connection with a fire in the 600 block of Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment on January 5, 2021.

Judge Jan Shackelford withheld adjudication and sentenced Geoghagan to six months community control (“house arrest”), 36 months probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to submit to drug and alcohol testing, pay fines and costs, seek employment and attend a weekly Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

According to prosecutor Elisibeth Davenport, Geoghagan started a fire in the crawlspace of his grandmother’s home using propane. The grandmother wanted to see Geoghagan receive drug treatment rather than spend time in state prison, Davenport said.

Before the fire, Geoghagan was seen taking a propane tank, and when confronted he stated, “that’s alright this [expletive] is going to blow tonight,” according to an arrest report. He was also seen in the area of the fire.

The estimated damage to the structure was approximately $1,000.

Pictured top: Andrew Christian Geoghagan appeared in video court before Judge Jan Shackelford. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.