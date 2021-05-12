Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, Flash Flood Watch In Effect

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through Wednesday evening

Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will occur across the area. There could be prolonged periods of heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.