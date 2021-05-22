Picture Perfect: Krul Lake Is Refilled And Open

May 22, 2021

Krul Lake in the Blackwater State Forest is now refilled and in pristine condition.

The lake was drained for repairs to the drain pipe system and retaining wall, as well as upgrades and basic maintenance. The process to refill the lake started last week.

Krul Lake is filled from springs located on the north end of the lake and is popular summer swimming area. The Krul Recreation area, located about a half mile east of Munson (click for map), also features restrooms and showers, hiking trails, a gristmill, a suspension bridge over Sweetwater Creek, and a picnic area.

Pictured above and below: Krul Lake this week. Pictured bottom two photos: Krul Lake while drained earlier this year. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

