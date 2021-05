Photos: This Is What Happened When Lightning Hit A Power Line In Bratt

This is what happened when lightning hit a power line in Bratt during storms Wednesday morning.

The power line along West Highway 4, just west of Northview High School, was completely severed by the lightning about 8:30 a.m., according to Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

Photos courtesy lineman David Deese, Escambia River Electric Cooperative, for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.