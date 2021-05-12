Pensacola Fuel Terminal Operating Again, Gas Supply Expected To Continue To Improve

Fuel trucks are once again rolling out of the TransMontaigne terminal in Pensacola to area gas stations.

The terminal receives fuel from barges that travel the Gulf of Mexico, and then the fuel is transferred to trucks for delivery across the area.

It was temporarily closed because it did not have summer blend gasoline on hand by May 1 as required by federal regulations. Late Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a temporary waiver through June 1, allowing the winter blend fuel stockpile to be delivered.

“The EPA has not shut down TransMontaigne’s fuel operations in Pensacola. Except for retailers and wholesale purchaser-consumers, all parties in the gasoline distribution chain throughout the United States must meet low volatility standards on May 1. The federal low volatility standards have been in place for decades and begin on May 1 each year. The TransMontaigne terminal in Pensacola, Florida contacted EPA the evening of April 30 to inform EPA that they would be shutting down their operation at midnight since they did not have gasoline meeting the federal low volatility standard. The EPA understands that the terminal is still exploring options to sell compliant gasoline. Retailers and wholesale purchaser-consumers must meet the low volatility standards on June 1,” the EPA said in a statement to our news partners at NewsRadio 92.3/AM 1620.

The summer blend fuel requirements have been in effect since 1989.

Early Wednesday morning, interim Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said many stations in the area are quickly being resupplied with fuel.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as needed due to fuel supply issues. The situation was worsened by panic buying.

Pictured: Drivers line up for gas Monday at the Speed Mart on Highway 29 at Tate School Road (above), the Circle K at Highway and East Kingsfield Road (below), and Murphy Oil at the Ensley Walmart (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.