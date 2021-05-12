DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency Over Gasoline Supply Problems

May 12, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as needed due to the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“The disruption of Colonial Pipeline operations poses a significant and immediate threat to the continued delivery of such fuel products to the State of Florida,” the governor said in his executive order.

The pipeline does not supply gasoline to Florida, but the outage prompted panic buying across north Florida, including the Escambia County area. The gas situation was worsened locally by the shutdown of the fuel terminal in Pensacola under order of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The order loosens size and weight restrictions on trucks hauling fuel in Florida, and it also activates the state’s price gouging hotline at 1-866-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 