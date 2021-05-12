DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency Over Gasoline Supply Problems

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as needed due to the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“The disruption of Colonial Pipeline operations poses a significant and immediate threat to the continued delivery of such fuel products to the State of Florida,” the governor said in his executive order.

The pipeline does not supply gasoline to Florida, but the outage prompted panic buying across north Florida, including the Escambia County area. The gas situation was worsened locally by the shutdown of the fuel terminal in Pensacola under order of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The order loosens size and weight restrictions on trucks hauling fuel in Florida, and it also activates the state’s price gouging hotline at 1-866-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226).