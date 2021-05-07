Northview Hosts Sold Out Regional Semifinal Game Tonight; Here’s What Fans Need To Know Before Arriving

May 7, 2021

Northview Chiefs baseball will host Paxton at 7 p.m. today in a regional semifinal, and here’s what you need to know:

  • The game is sold out. Due to district guidelines the game is limited to  50% capacity.
  • All fans are to enter through the bus loop(main gate located in front of school).
  • Have tickets ready upon arrival, tickets will be checked at the gate before parking.

NorthEscambia.com will have complete game details and photos on Saturday morning.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs celebrate their district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

