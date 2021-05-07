Northview Hosts Sold Out Regional Semifinal Game Tonight; Here’s What Fans Need To Know Before Arriving

Northview Chiefs baseball will host Paxton at 7 p.m. today in a regional semifinal, and here’s what you need to know:

The game is sold out. Due to district guidelines the game is limited to 50% capacity.

All fans are to enter through the bus loop(main gate located in front of school).

Have tickets ready upon arrival, tickets will be checked at the gate before parking.

NorthEscambia.com will have complete game details and photos on Saturday morning.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs celebrate their district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.