Northview Hosts Sold Out Regional Semifinal Game Tonight; Here’s What Fans Need To Know Before Arriving
May 7, 2021
Northview Chiefs baseball will host Paxton at 7 p.m. today in a regional semifinal, and here’s what you need to know:
- The game is sold out. Due to district guidelines the game is limited to 50% capacity.
- All fans are to enter through the bus loop(main gate located in front of school).
- Have tickets ready upon arrival, tickets will be checked at the gate before parking.
NorthEscambia.com will have complete game details and photos on Saturday morning.
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs celebrate their district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
