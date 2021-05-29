Woman Pleads No Contest In Hot Vehicle Death Of Her 2-Year Old Child

The mother of a two-year old has entered a plea to the death of her child left inside a hot vehicle.

Jessica Monell, 38, entered a plea of no contest to aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect. She previously entered no contest pleas to aggravated child neglect and multiples charges involving possession of controlled substances.

On April 10, 2019, Monell’s two-year old child was found deceased in Monell’s van parked outside the home. The subsequent investigation revealed that Monell had ingested methamphetamine and forgot to remove her child from the van. The child was strapped in her car seat for about nine hours.

The medical examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was hyperthermia. At the scene, Monell consented to a blood draw and methamphetamine was found in her blood. A search warrant was executed on the home and various drugs and paraphernalia were found. The child’s autopsy report revealed that the child also had a trace amount of methamphetamine in her system.

Monell will be sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Lee Robinson on July 15, 2021. She faces a maximum of 50 years in state prison.