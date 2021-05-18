Molino Tom Thumb Closed Temporarily After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Tom Thumb in Molino is closed for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee notified Tom Thumb of their positive test result, and the store was closed early Monday afternoon for cleaning and sanitizing by an industrial cleaning crew.

“The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” a Tom Thumb spokesman said in statement to NorthEscambia.com. “We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

The company said the store’s employees have been contacted and advised to follow CDC recommended guidelines.

Pictured: The Tom Thumb at the corner of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo.