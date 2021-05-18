Cantonment Man Charged With Battery By Strangulation Of Girlfriend

May 18, 2021

A Cantonment man is charged with allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Jacob Michael Marmon, 29, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The victim told deputies that she decided to meet Marmon, her boyfriend, at her home after work. He began to drink alcohol and struck her one time in the left jaw area with his elbow, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

She decided to go to bed alone, but woke up to Marmon pulling her hair about 3 a.m. He then began to slap. push and hit her; he also choked her until she could not breath while stating “I will kill you,” an arrest report states. The victim was able to break free and run to a family member’s home.

The responding deputy noted redness on the victim’s face and neck and a small bruise on her back. She refused medical treatment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 