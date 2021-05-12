Lightning Strikes McDavid Home, Sparks Electrical Fire

A house in McDavid was reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday morning.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 800 block of North Century Boulevard, less than a mile from the McDavid Fire Station, shortly before 6 a.m.

The resident reported a lightning strike and smoke in the home. Firefighters located a burned plug behind the stove.

According to an advisory from the National Weather Service, strong storms were in the area at the time with frequent cloud to ground lighting.

The McDavid, Century, Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Flomaton Fire Department and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the call.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.