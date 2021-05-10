Jay’s Jillian Thornton Wins State 1A High Jump Title

May 10, 2021

Jay High School’s Jillian Thornton took first place in the state in high jump at the FHSAA 1A track and field meet in Jacksonville.

She came in at 5-foot, 1.75-inches to take state. The senior joins just two other Royals that were track and field state champions in the past three decades.

Teresa Dobson, a current Jay track coach, took first place in the 3200 meter run and set a new state and school record in 1991, and Crystal Creamer Kelly was state champion in shot put in 1998.

Thornton was coached by Caleb Copeland for Jay.

Also at the 1A meet last Friday, Jay’s Isaac Black placed eighth and Landry Cato placed 11th in pole vault.

Pictured top: Jay High School’s Jillian Thornton won the Florida 1A High Jump Championship Friday the University of North Florida Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville. Pictured below: Thornton with Jay coach Teresa Dobson, who won the 3200 meter state championship in 1991 and set a state record. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Jay’s Jillian Thornton Wins State 1A High Jump Title”

  1. Lone chief on May 10th, 2021 1:09 am

    Most outstanding!! Congratulations Jillian!!





